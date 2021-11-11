Country to impose restrictions on conferences, event

Beijing: Authorities in Beijing city imposed new restrictions on conferences and events. The decision was taken as 6 more Covid-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday. The infected people include people who had attended conferences in person in the city.

As per the new guidelines, events and conferences must be held only via video whenever possible, and the size of offline events should be minimized. Authorities had already sealed off some residential compounds and business spaces.

People participating in the offline conferences should not leave the venue for other group gatherings or meals and should avoid taking public transport. Offline event organizers should verify participants’ Covid test results and check whether they have visited areas where the Covid-19 cases are high.

As of November 10, China had reported 98,001 Covid-19 cases and 4,636 deaths.