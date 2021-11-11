Country to open to international visitors by January 1

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors by January 1. The government has taken this decision to boost the tourism sector in the country. Malaysian government said that the entry will be based on the Covid-19 situation in originating countries and other factors.

Malaysia on November 29 launched a vaccinated travel lane with neighbouring Singapore, allowing quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated people between both countries. It has also agreed with Indonesia to introduce a similar travel corridor on a gradual basis.

As per the data released by the government more than three-quarters of Malaysia’s 32 million population are vaccinated.