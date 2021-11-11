Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai based firm gives free tickets to 2500 employees

Dubai: International public services firm Serco Middle East, based in Dubai has announced that it will give free tickets to watch Expo 2020 Dubai to its 2500 employees.

‘Expo 2020 Dubai is such a monumental event in the history of the UAE, and we wanted our members to live this unique experience, explore the different offerings and discover the opportunities EXPO 2020 Dubai has to offer’, said Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East.

Earlier several other companies in the UAE, such as Galadari Brothers, Adnoc and Danube Group, had also announced paid leave for their staff to visit Expo 2020. All seven emirates also announced holidays for the public sector to visit Expo 2020.

The grand event which began on October 1 will end on March 31, 2022. It hosts more than 200 participants, including 191 countries and multinational organizations and educational institutions. There are more than 200 food and beverage outlets. 60 live events are performed each day at the Expo.