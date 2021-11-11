‘Good news for Indians’: Gulf country announces new entry rules

Manama: Bahrain has lifted the mandatory institutional quarantine for unvaccinated passengers coming to the country. Unvaccinated passengers has to undergo 10-day quarantine in their residences in Bahrain. The civil aviation authority in the country said that the new entry rule will come into effect from November 14.

The authorities in the country also decided to exclude the ‘Red List’ category of countries. All other Covid-19 safety guidelines will be in force in the country.

Fully vaccinated passengers with a vaccination certificate are also exempted from quarantine. Indian nationals with vaccination certificate will be exempted from the 10-day mandatory quarantine. The vaccination certificate must have a QR code. They are also excluded from pre-departure RT-PCR test.