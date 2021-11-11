The popular smartphone manufacturer HMD Global launches Nokia X100 in the United States. The new 5G smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users can expand the memory up to one TB with a microSD card. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Nokia X100 runs on Android 11 OS. Its quad rear camera uses Zeiss lenses. It has a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a macro sensor. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

It has a 4470 mAh battery with an 18-watt fast charging capability supported by Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 system. The fingerprint scanner is attached to the back. There is also a face unlock system. According to the Pocket Now website the device is priced at $ 252 (around Rs 18,700). But the official pricing is not revealed yet. The new phone will be available from November 19th onwards.