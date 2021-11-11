Instagram to introduce revenue for content creators

Meta owned popular social media app, Instagram to introduce subscription features for content creators. The company has decided to launch this new feature through its Instagram app listing in the iOS App Store.

The new category, ‘Instagram Subscriptions’, is listed in the ‘In-App Purchases’ section of the Instagram App Listing in the iOS App Store. Although it first appeared in app stores in foreign countries like the US, it can be seen that this feature is now included in India as well. The fee for Instagram subscriptions in the US ranges from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99 and in India it is around Rs 89 per month.

Instagram subscriptions will be similar to Twitter’s newly introduced ‘Twitter Blue’. Users will also find exclusive videos and photos of their favourite content creators. Users who have subscribed will receive a special badge with the User Name. It appears when sending messages (direct messaging) to creators or commenting on posts. There will also be an opportunity to participate in live videos and give away prizes online to people who create and present content like in a YouTube chat.

According to a report by TechCrunch, it is estimated that the creator will be able to accurately track their approximate income, active members and expired membership by subscribing. Content creators can also customize the subscription fee. Fans will also have the option to cancel the subscription at any time.

Earlier this year, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, made it clear that discussions and moves to launch subscriptions were aimed at financially supporting Instagram content creators.

Meanwhile, social media companies such as TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter have already launched their own Creator subscription platforms.