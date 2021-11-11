Kota man beaten to death by relatives over land dispute

Kota: A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives over a land dispute in Kota district of Rajasthan in the early hours of Thursday. The victim, identified as Balaram Gurjar, was a resident of Undwa village, and five members of his cousin’s family were charged for murder. Ramganjmandi Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanrayan Malav said that the main accused, identified as Ramgopal Gurjar, has been arrested.

Balaram Gurjar was cousin to one of the two accused women. There was a dispute over agriculture land between these relatives. The accused cousin lived with the family in a separate paternal house in the same village, as her father had no son and had adopted his daughter’s son Ramgopal, the main accused in the matter.

A fight between Balaram and family members of the cousin broke out between the two parties over the same reason on Wednesday evening, however the villagers had soothed them. During preliminary investigation, it was found that Ramgopal reached the courtyard of Balaram’s kutcha house around 4 am on Thursday. He attacked Balaram, who was sleeping in the yard, with stick and stones, leading to instant death.

When Balaram’s son Devkaran reached there for milking the cattle, he was also allegedly attacked by the accused, leaving him injured. Police booked the five accused for murder and arrested Ramgopal based on the complaint lodged by Devkaran. Police officials said that the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Thursday morning.