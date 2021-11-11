MEA rejects China’s illegal occupation along border areas: Report

‘China has begun building along the border areas, but India has not accepted the illegal occupation’, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (November 11). Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, said India monitors all developments impacting on its security and all measures are taken to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Bagchi also pointed out that India is speeding up infrastructure development, including building roads and bridges along its border with China. The Indian government has taken note of the US Department of Defence report to the US Congress, which made reference to Chinese construction activities along the India-China border. According to him, China has been building along the border areas, including those it has illegally occupied for decades.

The US Department of Defense report to US Congress also mentions construction activities by the Chinese along the India-China border, especially in the eastern sector, he said. In the past several years, ‘China has undertaken construction work along the border, including on areas that have been illegally occupied’, he said. Reports on this topic appeared in the media earlier this year.

‘India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims. The government has always conveyed its strong protest to such activities through diplomatic means and will continue to do so in the future,’ Bagchi said. Additionally, he said India has improved the border infrastructure, including the construction of roads, bridges, etc., which have provided much-needed connectivity to local populations along the border. According to him, the government remains committed to improving livelihoods in border areas, including in Arunachal Pradesh, by building infrastructure.

According to Bagchi, the government safeguards India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by keeping an eye on all developments that affect its security. The US Department of Defense stated that China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).