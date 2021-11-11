Mishap at tex showroom as bike crashes into it ; none injured

A motorcycle lost control and crashed into a textile shop. The store staff and the wrecker miraculously escaped. The incident took place in the Khammam district of Telangana. The CCTV footage from the shop is now going viral on social media.

The time code in the video indicates that the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday. The two-wheeler crashed into a shop in Ravichettu Bazaar. The bike crashed into four people who were inside the shop but none were injured. The video shows the rider of the bike crashing into the shop and being thrown to the counter due to the impact of the hit. Police have registered a case and seized the Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle that caused the accident.