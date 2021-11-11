More than 110 crore Covid vaccines administered in India

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the country has achieved another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination as the total vaccination crossed 110 crore 23 lakh. On Wednesday, more than 52,69,000 vaccines doses were administered.

Meanwhile, 13,091 new cases along with 340 deaths and 13,878 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. Thus, the overall infection tally now stands at 3,44,01,670. The death toll is at 4,62,189. The total recoveries now is at 3,38,00,925. The recovery rate is at 98.25%. This is the highest since March 2020. The active cases is now at 1,38,556 and it is the lowest in 266 days.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.18% which is less than two percent for the last 48 days. The daily positivity rate is at 1.10% which is less than two percent for the last 38 days.