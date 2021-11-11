‘Never click this link’: SBI issues advisory to all customers

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State bank of India has issued an advisory for all its customers. The bank urged customers not be a victim of KYC (know your customer) fraud. SBI said that it never sends links to update KYC.

‘The reality of #KYCFraud has proliferated across the country. The target is sent a text message asking to update their KYC by clicking on a link by someone acting as a bank/company representative. Report such scams at http://cybercrime.gov.in’, tweeted SBI.

The cybercriminal sends a SMS to bank customers that their account is suspended for not updating KYC and will ask to click a link that is given. SBI has warned the customers to not fall prey to any such SMS fraud.

SBI asked all customers to not to click on attachments/links received in SMS/emails from unknown sources and also not to download any mobile app based on telephone calls/emails from unknown sources. SBI also said not to share sensitive details like Aadhaar number, date of birth, mobile number, debit card number, PIN, CVV, Internet banking userid/password, OTP.