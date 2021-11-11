Now , A Tree of Death too ! Wonder what it can be ? Get the info here ….

You are hiking. Suddenly, it begins to rain. Due to your plans to return that day, you had not packed a tent. Although standing under a tree during a rainstorm is discouraged, even if you are under the assumption that it will soon stop raining, it is necessary to find quick shelter.

You stand under a tree. Somewhat protected from the downpour. A sigh of relief. And then trouble breaks loose! Your skin starts itching. The mild sensation soon becomes an outright burning sensation. It soon feels like your whole body is on fire. Suddenly, a pleasant walk in the woods turns into a horror story you’ll only be able to tell if you survive.

Why is all this happening? You were standing under a tree called Arbol de la Muerte in Spanish. The tree of death is the most feared tree in the Caribbean and other tropical regions. Every part of this tree is poisonous. There is literally poison in the tree. Its sap is full of toxins. To make matters worse, this sap is water-soluble. This means that it falls on anyone below when it rains.

The death tree or Manchineel tree is so poisonous that it has been named the most dangerous tree in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. Bark, leaves, and even fruit ooze poisonous sap. To make matters worse, the fruit of this tree looks like an apple and smells like guava. A lost hiker may be tricked into taking a bite if this appears. This could turn into a nightmare.

An initial burning sensation occurs in the mouth. Eventually, the tightness in the throat will become so excruciating that swallowing anything becomes impossible. If the person doesn’t get medical attention quickly enough, this may even result in death. Although it can have terrible effects on humans, the Manchineel tree helps stop soil erosion that occurs as a result of the waves of the sea, something that is important to the Caribbean.