PUBG: New State Now Available for Global Download

Krafton has released PUBG: New State on Android today. This battle royale game was scheduled for release early this morning, but due to server issues, the firm opted to postpone it for two hours. The iOS release date for PUBG: New State has been set for November 12.

PUBG: New State is a new battle royale game from Krafton set in the future. 100 players compete against each other with numerous weapons to win the game, similar to PUBG Mobile. PUBG: New State has ultra-realistic graphics, dynamic gunplay, action-based interactive gameplay, and an expansion of the original PUBG universe, according to the developer.

Requirements for PUBG: New State

64-bit processor (ABI arm64 or higher).

RAM: 2 GB or above.

Android 6.0 or above.

Vulkan 1.1 or higher / OpenGL 3.1 or higher.

Meanwhile, PUBG: New State is compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.0/iPad 13.0 or later. In addition, Krafton has provided an update on the iOS age limitations. On the Apple App Store, the age rating for PUBG: New State has been altered to 17 and up, although pre-orders were open to those aged 12 and up. You will no longer be allowed to play the game on an iPhone or iPad if you are under the age of 17.