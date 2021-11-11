Punjab Govt moves resolution against Centre’s farm laws; opposition supports

Chandigarh: The Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha moved a resolution against the three farm laws implemented by the Central Government, in Punjab Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The resolution was passed in a two-day special session held from November 10-11 at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Debating on the farm laws, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu accused the Shiromani Akali Dal for the three laws, pointing out that the initiative was made by then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, by notifying the Contract Farming Act, 2013. Sidhu further sought the abolition of the Act passed during the Akali-BJP government’s tenure, claiming it to be ‘anti-farmer’.

Leader of opposition from Aam Aadmi Party, Harpal Singh Cheema, also blamed the Akalis of supporting the farm laws. He alleged that even after these laws were framed, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, former CM Parkash Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal supported the laws and cut ties with the BJP only after the farmers raised their voice and began to protest. Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asked the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party to join the Congress, in denouncing the Akalis for walking out when the resolution against the farm laws was presented.

Farmers have been protesting at different spots since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.