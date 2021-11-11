Security forces gun down one terrorist in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized one unidentified terrorist in an encounter in Chawalgam area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorists fired upon the search party and the team retaliated leading to an encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir police updated that the encounter is still going on in the area.

Yesterday, a civilian and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack at Aali Masjid in Srinagar. On Monday, terrorists shot dead a civilian named Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in the Bohri Kadal aread.A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.