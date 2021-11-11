‘Seditious, inflammatory statements’: AAP seeks police case against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted an application to the Mumbai Police on Thursday demanding for a case to be registered against film actor Kangana Ranaut against her statement that claimed India had attained freedom in 2014 and what it got in 1947 was ‘alms’. The national executive member of AAP, Preeti Sharma Menon alleged that the remarks as ‘seditious and inflammatory’.

‘The AAP strongly condemns the derogatory statement made by Ms Ranaut, claiming that India’s independence of 1947 was ‘bheek’ and not real independence’, Ms Menon tweeted. ‘Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice. Requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra, she noted on another tweet.

The AAP strongly condemns the derogatory statement made by actress Kangana Ranaut at the Times Now Summit 2021 – claiming that India's independence of 1947 was "bheek" and not real independence.

@PreetiSMenon, National Executive Member of AAP has submitted an application to the pic.twitter.com/ZSbKsc6Zlq — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) November 11, 2021

Earlier today, BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi also lashed out against Ms Ranaut for her remarks, alleging that it is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. He also posted a short clip of the actor’s remarks during a new channel programme in which she is heard saying in Hindi, ‘That was not freedom but ‘bheekh’ (alms), and the freedom came in 2014′.