Shah Rukh Khan to fly to Spain in December for ‘Pathan’ shoot: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready to begin filming of his much-anticipated movie ‘Pathan.’ According to reports, SRK has given Yash Raj Films the go-ahead green signal for the upcoming schedule of Pathan.

On October 3, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Following his incarceration, the director of Pathan had no choice but to halt production. SRK also had taken a leave of absence from his job and raced to Mumbai to be with his family.

The Bollywood star is said to be relieved after Aryan was granted bail. He has opted to spend some time with his family before returning to work. Earlier, SRK gave his primary approval to the Spain schedule of Pathan, which, if everything goes according to plan, should be completed by early next month.

Also Read: Astro expert shares the meaning of bull’s painting in Bachchan home

As per sources, the team has finalised several locations in Spain for the production and the main duo SRK and Deepika Padukone will be filming two romantic songs here. Aside from the love melodies, certain action sequences too will be shot in Spain as well.

Apart from Shah Rukh, John Abraham, who plays an antagonist, is also going to be a part of the shoot. Currently, the entire crew is preparing the timetable for the shoot.