Shirdi Airport to join Srinagar as major airport in India, states DGCA

Shirdi airport has been designated as a major airport by the Centre, which is a significant development. Under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act, 2008, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued a notice designating Shirdi Airport as a significant airport.

‘In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (i) of section 2 of the Airports Economic Authority Act, 2008 (NO. 27 OF 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport of Shirdi as a major airport’, the notification said.

Srinagar International Airport was recently designated as a significant airport by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) will set the rate for aeronautical services at Srinagar airport as a result of this action.

Also Read: Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’ becomes highest-rated IMDb Movie

The AERA has been mandated by Section 13 of the Act to determine the tariff for aeronautical services rendered at major airports – the amount of development fees, including user development fees and the amount of the passenger service fee levied under Rule 88 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, made under the 1934 Aircraft Act. The AERA allows the Centre to designate an airport as a major airport if it has at least 35 lakh passengers per year.

The central government can also declare any airport a significant airport by issuing a notification. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, determines these prices for non-major airports.