SRK’s manager skips Mumbai Police’s summons citing ill health

The manager of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Dadlani was summoned by Mumbai Police on Wednesday for interrogation in the extortion case under investigation, but she did not show up, alleging health concerns. Her summons comes only days after Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drug raid case by the Bombay High Court.

‘Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come, we’ll summon her again for questioning,’ Mumbai Police said.

During the investigation into the Mumbai cruise narcotics case, the SIT of the Mumbai Police is looking into claims of extortion levelled against NCB zonal unit head Sameer Wankhede. Pooja Dadlani’s statement, according to Mumbai Police sources, is critical in the investigation. They stated that the legal ramifications of the situation are being investigated.

While the narcotics case is now under the NCB’s SIT, the Mumbai Police are investigating the extortion allegations made by Prabhakar Sail, a former KP Gosavi assistant. Sail said he overheard Gosavi and D’Souza discussing Rs 18 crore bribe from Khan in exchange for the release of his son.