Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the third day in a row. The worries about the rising inflation led to heavy selling in the Indian share market.

BSE Sensex ended 433 points lower at 59,920. NSE Nifty slipped down by 144 points to close at 17,874. 13 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped nearly 1% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.5%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was negative as 1,847 shares ended lower and1,442 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Hindalco, JSW Steel, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were ONGC, SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Wipro and Britannia Industries.