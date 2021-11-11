T20 World cup Semis:177 target for Aussies

Australia set a 177-run target for victory against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Aussies won the toss and elected to ball. Pakistan scored 176 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes) was Pakistan’s top scorer with a half-century. Fakhar Zaman (55 not out off 32 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes) and skipper Babur Azam (39 off 34 balls including 5 fours) also contributed to the team’s total.

The Azam-Rizwan duo split after adding 79 runs in 10 overs. Azam was dismissed by Adam Zampa after he tried to hit the ball across the boundary but got caught in the waiting hands of David Warner.

Mitchell Starc took 2 wickets for 38 runs in 4 overs for Australia. Adam Zampa conceded 22 runs in 4 overs and Pat Cummins conceded 30 runs for the loss of one wicket each.