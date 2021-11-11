Take a look at Anna Benn’s new travel companion

The Sonnet is Kia’s third vehicle in India. The Sonnet, which came a long way from the Celtos and Carnival, has already made it to the list of superhit vehicles. Young heroine Anna Benn joins the ranks of those who own this small SUV, keeping an eye on the Sonnet’s cuteness. The actress brought Sonnet’s GTX Plus automatic variant from the Kia showroom in Kochi. The vehicle is powered by a 7-speed DCT gearbox with a one-liter engine. The ex-showroom price of the vehicle is around Rs 12.98 lakh.

The sub-compact variant of the Sonnet, which replaces the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kaiger, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 300, has a showroom price of Rs 6.89 lakh.

The Sonnet comes with three engine options. One liter of turbo petrol, 1.2 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel. The one liter turbo petrol engine can produce 117 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a dual clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.2 liter petrol engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The transmission is a five speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 liter diesel engine produces up to 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The transmission with this engine is a six speed manual and torque converter gearbox.