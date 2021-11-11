Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’ becomes highest-rated IMDb Movie

Suriya’s Tamil film Jai Bhim, which was just released on OTT behemoth Amazon Prime Video, earned the highest-rated movie on IMDb, a historic milestone for Indian and Tamil cinema. On its journey to the top of the list, which includes The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, and The Dark Knight, the film garnered a collective IMDb rating of 9.6/10.

Actor @Suriya_offl????'s Jai Bhim tops the IMDB list of Indian movies of all time. The film, based on the 1993 Cuddalore incident, received a rating of 9.8 on IMDB! Congrats to the team.#JaiBhim is a masterpiece. More power to south cinema.??#JaiBhimOnPrime @prakashraaj — Prahlad Yadav (@iPrahladYadav) November 5, 2021

#JaiBhim Movie has topped the IMDb ratings with 9.6 points, It Pushed Back Hollywood movie Shawshank Redemption! JaiBhim is the first Tamil film to achieve this? pic.twitter.com/RLG6rMAlul — Vijaybalaji offl (@McVijaybalaji) November 10, 2021

As a result, The Shawshank Redemption, widely regarded as one of the best films ever made, fell to second place with a global rating of 9.3/10. The Godfather, a cinematic classic based on the best-selling Mario Puzo novel of the same name, came in third place with a score of 9.2/10. The Dark Knight, directed by Christopher Nolan, came in fourth place with a score of 9.0/10.

TJ Gnanavel’s film Jai Bhim is based on a real story that shows caste inequality as well as an accurate picture of police violence. Suriya plays a lawyer in the legal drama film, which is based on the 1993 Cuddalore Incident, in which Rajakannu, a member of the Kurumbar tribal group, was wrongly accused of stealing, imprisoned and tortured by police officers.

Also Read: Back home after 100 years! Stolen idol to be reinstalled at UP temple

Rajakannu died as a result of his injuries and the police hushed up the occurrence. With Rajakannu’s widow still struggling for justice, Chandru, who was a lawyer at the time, battled and won her case in a historic decision.

The film based on the same occurrence has received positive reviews, with reviewers and fans praising Suriya’s portrayal. The film, which was originally shot in Tamil, has been dubbed in a number of languages, ensuring that no one be left out from viewing it due to linguistic barrier.