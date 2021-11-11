The Chinese gift to Pakistan; Is India at risk?

Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril is the first hull of four frigates of type 054 that will be constructed for the Pakistan Navy by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC). Tughril is the largest and most advanced warship between Beijing and Islamabad. China has donated its largest and most advanced warship to the Pakistan Navy. Global Times reports that the Type 054A frigate will improve Pakistan’s naval prowess.

PNS Tughril, named by the Pakistan Navy, is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported. The ship was designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) and delivered to the Pakistan Navy in Shanghai. Beijing has committed the first of four frigates to Islamabad, according to the 2017 agreement between the two all-weather allies.

As Chinese media report, PNS Tughril is a highly advanced guided-missile war machine with an enormous amount of surface-to-surface, air-to-surface and subsurface firepower, as well as extensive surveillance potential. In a statement, the Pakistan Navy said that the frigate is equipped with a modern combat management system and state-of-the-art self-defense capabilities. Using an electronic warfare system, it is reportedly able to perform a variety of naval warfare missions in an intense multi-threat environment. Zhang Junshe, a research fellow at the China Naval Research Academy, is quoted as saying, ‘Compared to previous Chinese frigates, the new ship has better air defence capabilities because it has a better radar system and a larger number of missiles with a longer range’.

Thugril is based on China’s Type 054A frigate. In 2013, China attempted to sell these warships to Thailand. South Korea’s modified Gwanggaeto class destroyers won the contract. Beijing thus gains a boost on the military export front through the present deal with Pakistan. And Tughril is only one of the warships. A total of eight Hangor class submarines are also being built and acquired by China for the Pakistan Navy.

Islamabad has also signed a deal with Turkey, which was signed in July 2018, to build MILGEM corvettes for the Pakistan Navy. Turkish state-run defence firm ASFAT is building the Ada class corvettes. Two corvettes are made in Turkey, and two in Pakistan. A keel-laying ceremony in Karachi on Friday (November 5) marked the beginning of the construction of Pakistan’s fourth warship. Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan signed a deal that reflects their camaraderie. Since Erdogan took office, the two countries have been on cordial terms, but the alliance has been upgrading to strategic and defence relationships.

As one of the ten countries that can design, build, and maintain their own warships, Pakistan is in a position to benefit greatly from the deal with Istanbul. Pakistan’s external debts mean it has nowhere to turn for consolidating its defence arsenal besides China and Turkey, and even Turkey is in a bind after joining the FATF grey list. However, Pakistan’s capability in the Indian Ocean region is likely to increase exponentially with the Turkish contracts and China’s promise of warships. The war machines are expected to increase Pakistan Navy’s combat power and combat readiness. The world, especially India, should pay attention to this significant move in the current geopolitical climate.