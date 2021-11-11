The last white President of South Africa F W De Klerk passed away

Johannesburg: Former South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk has passed away, on Thursday, following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. De Klerk was the last white president of the country, and he served as the State Head from 1989 to 1994.

‘It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. De Klerk was 85 years old’, the foundation said in an official statement.

De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela for helping to negotiate an end to apartheid. De Klerk is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren.