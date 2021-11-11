Union government revises guidelines for international arrivals

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers. The new guidelines will come into effect from November 12 till further orders.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers will have to submit self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel. They should upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report and the test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey.

Airlines will only board passengers who have filled in the Self- Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report. Any passenger submitting wrong information will be liable for criminal prosecution.

Also Read: More than 110 crore Covid vaccines administered in India

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. On arrival, if the passengers are found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated.

The passengers coming from all countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival. International passengers arriving through seaports and land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.