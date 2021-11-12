Rahul takes a jibe at PM, says Mr 56″ is scared! 

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the border row with China. The Congress MP alleged that the national security is ‘unpardonably compromised’ as the government does not have a strategy on China.

‘Our national security is unpardonably compromised because GOI has no strategy and Mr 56″ is scared. My thoughts are with the soldiers risking their lives to guard our borders while GOI churns out lies’, Gandhi tweeted. He also cited a news report where the External Affairs Ministry and the Chief of Defence Staff had a different take on the China border issue. The headline of the news report reads: ‘Chief of Defence Staff, Foreign Ministry’s different take on China row’.

????? ????????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??????? ???? ????? ?? ??? ??? ?????????? ???? ?? ?? Mr 56 ??? ?? ?? ???? ???? ????????? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ??? ???? ?????? ????? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??? ??? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2021

Modi had said it takes a man with a 56 inch chest to convert UP into Gujarat. He made this remark at a campaign rally just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. What Modi had meant was that only a bold person can take UP towards the path of development like Gujarat, but Rahul has time and again used this to take jibes at the Prime Minister.

The controversy began with a report by the US Department of Defence which said that China had built a large village inside disputed territory between its Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of the LAC. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the controversy about the Chinese coming into the Indian Territory and building a new village is ‘not true’. He added that the villages were well within the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, the External Affairs Ministry had said in an official reaction that ‘India has neither accepted China’s illegal occupation of its territory nor any unjustified Chinese claims’.