More than 111 crore Covid-19 vaccines administered in India

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the country has crossed another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination drive. The overall vaccination has reached at 111 crore 40 lakh. On Friday, more than 58 lakh 42 thousand doses were administered.

The ministry also said that more than 18.53 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories. Till now,1,23,19,12,030 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories through free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Vaccination for people aged above 18 started on May 1.