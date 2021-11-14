‘Just another pace bowler who can bat’; Unadkat shares ‘own’ video

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has given a curious reminder to the selectors after missing out on a place in the squad for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand. Apart from the Twenty20 series against New Zealand, Unadkat was not included in the Indian A squad for the tour of South Africa. Following this, Unadkat shared his video on Twitter.

Just another pace bowler who can bat.. ? pic.twitter.com/FlIEns2JB6 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 12, 2021

Unadkat shared a video of his half-century performance for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament yesterday. He shared the video with the caption ‘Just another pace bowler who can bat’. He referred to himself as a ‘pace bowling all-rounder’ after Indian pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya lost his place in the team.

Unadkat is the captain of Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had a power-hitting performance in the match against Hyderabad last day. Unadkat scored 58 off 32 balls with three sixes and six fours.