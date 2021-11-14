Paris pays tribute to UNESCO on its 75th anniversary

On Friday, Paris honoured UNESCO with a light show at the Eiffel Tower to commemorate the 75 th anniversary of the cultural and scientific agency.

The UNESCO logo, a stylized Greek temple and ‘symbol of hope for the creation of a peaceful world,’ was displayed alongside the words ‘75 years,’ as a sign of the French Capital’s friendship towards the organisation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization reported.

The light show was part of a larger ceremony that included over 20 heads of state visiting the headquarters of the organisation and a projection of works by Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado.

The agency is best known for designating and protecting archaeological and heritage sites, from the Galapagos Islands to the tombs of Timbuktu, which was founded in the ashes of World War Two to protect humanity’s common cultural inheritance.

Audrey Azoulay, a former French culture minister, was re-elected as the director general of the organisation for a second four-year term earlier this week.