Two strong earthquakes hits Iran, tremors felt in UAE

Dubai: Two strong earthquakes jolted South of Iran on Sunday. Several houses were damaged and one person was killed in the earthquake that hit Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. The first earthquake measured 6.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale and the second one measured 6.3. The depth of the earthquakes were 15 kilometers.

Iran situated in a high seismic area is regularly hit by moderate and strong earthquakes. 31,000 people were killed in a strong earthquake of 6.6 that hit Bam city in southeast Iran in in December 2003.

The tremors of the earthquake was felt in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE said that the earthquake had a slight impact on the northern and eastern side of the country. Authorities had evacuated people from buildings in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The UAE experiences minor earthquakes several times in a year.