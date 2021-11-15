Redmi note 11T 5G specs leaked: Get details here;

Chinese Mobile manufacturer Xiaomi had announced their new smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G in the Indian market. The phone will be released in India on November 30. The new Redmi Note phone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was released in China earlier this month. Ahead of an official announcement, several Redmi Note 11T 5G details have been leaked online. The smartphone will be offered in three different configurations, each with up to 128GB of internal storage.

On Monday, Redmi India tweeted the Redmi Note 11T 5G’s official launch date in India. The brand also issued out a press invitation for the launch, which would be held remotely via social media. In addition, a separate portal on Mi.com has been developed to tease the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India.

Break-neck speed for those who live life in the fast lane! Brace yourselves for the arrival of Redmi's #NextGenRacer. ? The all-new #5G enabled #RedmiNote11T5G is coming your way on 30.11.2021.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which was introduced in July. The new phone could alternatively be the rebadged Redmi Note 11 that Xiaomi’s Redmi brand first released in China. In other markets, it was renamed the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be available in the standard 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, as well as the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options with UFS 2.2 storage. It may be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In addition, the phone is expected to come in three different colours: Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Although the Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications are yet to be revealed, the company’s official website reveals that the new model will have a faster processor, faster charging, a higher screen refresh rate, and a better camera than the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

The camera department will feature a dual-camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is also rumoured that the phone will feature a 16MP selfie camera on the front.