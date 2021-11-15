YouTube Music adds ‘Energise’ mood filter in personal playlists

YouTube Music now features a new ‘Energize’ mood filter for its users. The new feature allows users to create custom playlists with music from different genres and artists. These playlists will be updated as time goes on. This new filter joins the Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute filters already in use. The Activity Bar at the top of the YouTube Music app homepage allows you to access these filters. Google’s video and music-streaming platform revealed earlier this year that it had surpassed 50 million paid members.

On YouTube Music, the ‘Energise’ mood filter has a ‘Mixed for you’ carousel with four playlists: ‘Energy Supermix,’ ‘Energy Mix 1,’ ‘Energy Mix 2,’ and ‘Energy Mix 3.’ Hip-hop intensity, Dance club beats, Pop bangers, Rock & punk anthems, Indie & Alt songs, Metal mosh pit, and others are among the playlist carousels. Each playlist includes music by various artists. You have the option of listening to music by your favourite artists or discovering new ones. On both Android and iOS, the ‘Energize’ filter is accessible.

Last year, YouTube Music introduced the Activity Bar, which allows users to create bespoke and personalised playlists on the Home tab based on their mood. YouTube Music includes recommendations for you to listen to music by ‘Similar Artists.’ You may also find music from numerous communities as well as music specific to a specific region. Under ‘India’s All-Time Essentials,’ for example, an Indian user will get a variety of playlists. Users can also subscribe to ‘Mixed For You’ ‘playlists, which include ‘New Release Mix’ ‘and ‘My Supermix.’ ‘You can also listen to the auto-playlist ‘Your Like’ and the Charts.

YouTube Music has well than 50 million paid subscribers, according to a September announcement. Users who pay for YouTube Music, YouTube Premium customers who get music as part of their subscription, and customers on a free trial are all included in the 50 million figures.