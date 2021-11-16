Rajkummar-Patralekhaa wedding: Bride has a beautiful message for groom on her bridal veil

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul, one of the most popular celebrity couples, officially exchanged nuptials on Monday. The duo looked stunning in Sabyasachi wedding outfits and complemented each other well.

The newlyweds looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits and Patralekhaa’s bridal chunri has Bengali writings on it, which read ‘Amar poran bhara bhalobasa ami tomay samorpon korilam’, which means ‘I offer my heart completely filled with love to you’.

The bride also shared a heartwarming note for her husband, Rajkummar Rao on her Instagram handle, which read: ‘I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…’

Rajkummar also posted some gorgeous photos from their wedding.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married after a 11-year relationship. The pair got married in a traditional ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas, a magnificent resort in the Himalayan foothills with a breathtaking view of nature.