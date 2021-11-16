Telangana: 6 school students drown in Manair river

Hyderabad: Six school students who went swimming in the Manair river in Rajanna-Sircilla district of Telangana drowned, on Monday. The incident took place on the outskirts of Sircilla town, when a group of boys, aged between 11 to 16 years entered the river, but drowned without realising its depth.

The body of one of the boys was recovered on Monday, and those of four others were retrieved today. Police officials said that a case has been registered, adding that search operation was on to locate to locate the sixth body.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway

Meanwhile, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed deep shock on the incident and conveyed his condolences to the grieving families. The Minister further assured of extending government support to the families of the deceased children.