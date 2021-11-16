‘The Indira Gandhi government left a blot on India’s democracy’: JP Nadda

Dehradun: BJP president JP Nadda claimed that the Indira Gandhi-led government had left Emergency as a blot on India’s democracy, adding that Congress can never be forgiven for imposing the draconian measure on the people of the country. The BJP leader made the statement in Rudrapur while meeting people jailed during the Emergency, on the concluding meet of his two-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand.

‘The Indira Gandhi government left a blot on India’s democracy by imposing the Emergency. When people opposed it, lakhs of them were put behind bars. Those cruel, draconian times can never be forgotten and the Congress will never be forgiven for the repressive measure’, Nadda said.

He also listened to the experiences narrated by the ‘soldiers of democracy’ jailed during the period and said the country owes its democracy to their efforts. Nadda honoured them by offering them shawls and said that the BJP is following the path shown by them. Nadda then garlanded the statue of Shaheed Udham Singh at the collectorate, and termed him as ‘a great revolutionary’.

Also read: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to be reopened from tomorrow: Amit Shah

The BJP president further said that by vaccinating 100 crore people India has shown it is self-reliant in every respect. ‘By sowing doubts in the minds of people about the Covid vaccine the opposition had tried to weaken the country’s fight against coronavirus infection at a time when even foreign countries were praising India for the way it had dealt with the pandemic’, he alleged, adding that today, the opposition is speechless .