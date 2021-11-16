Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway 

Sultanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister landed in a C-130 Hercules plane on the airstrip constructed on the Expressway. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and other prominent leaders were present at the occasion.

The Purvanchal Expressway, which is about 341 kilometre-long, starts from village Chaudsarai in Lucknow district, located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731). It ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. The key feature of this Expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip that enables the landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes, in case of emergency.

This 6-lane expressway can be expanded to 8-lane in the future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is expected to give a hike to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.