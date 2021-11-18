‘No vaccination, no liquor’: District administration announces new rule

Khandwa: The Khandwa district administration in Madhya Pradesh has announced a new rule stating that unvaccinated people will be unable to purchase liquor. Liquor will be sold only to fully vaccinated people. The decision was taken to boost Covid-19 vaccination. All 74 liquor stores across the district have been informed about the new rule.

Earlier, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had made it mandatory for everyone to get two doses of the Covid vaccine for them to avail benefits at government-run ration shops.

Previously, the Madhya Pradesh government had lifted all Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state.