Badminton World Federation gives Indian legend Prakash Padukone Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi: Badminton World Federation (BWF) will honour legendary Indian player Prakash Padukone. BWF has decided to give the Lifetime Achievement Award to Prakash Padukone. The former world no 1 and the first-ever Indian World championship medalist, Prakash Padukone was honoured with the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

BAI had submitted his name for this award. Alaknanda Ashok, the President of Uttarakhand Badminton Association, will receive the Women & Gender Equity Award. She has been associated with badminton administration for many years. Sunrise Sport (India) Pvt Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will be awarded with the Certificate of Commendation for their continuous support to badminton.

For the Meritorious Service Award, BWF Council has nominated Devender Singh, President of Haryana Badminton Association, SA Shetty, Secretary General of Maharashtra Badminton Association, Dr OD Sharma, Vice President of BAI and Chairperson of Tournament Committee and former BAI Vice President Manik Saha.