Gautam Gambhir launches East Delhi Premier League

New Delhi: Former Indian batsmen and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambir on Thursday inaugurated the first East Delhi Premier League in the capital. Ten teams each from a Vidhan Sabha constituency of East Delhi will clash in the East Delhi Premier League cricket tournament, starting November 30, for a Rs 50 lakh prize money event.

With more than 14 teams taking part, the tournament will be played at the Yamuna sports complex in New Delhi. The tournament promises to provide a platform to budding talent from East Delhi, especially those from underprivileged background. It will also provide an opportunity to people of Delhi to watch day and night matches in the newly upgraded Yamuna sports complex.

‘This tournament is for each and every player of East Delhi who was not able to showcase his talent due to lack of facilities and resources. I had promised to bring modern sports infrastructure to East Delhi during my campaign and I am proud that we have been able to deliver’, Gambhir said in a release. ‘Trials are being held for every player who has registered for the tournament. Your background, your gear, your equipment, nothing matters except your talent. This is the league of the masses’, he added.

Also read: Dravid kick starts his role with a win; Ponting expresses ‘surprise’

‘This initiative was planned by us a long time back as we want a player who will deliver fastballs at the newly made Yamuna sports complex. Anyone between the ages 17-36 can take part in this league and the winner will be awarded 30 lakh rupees while the runners-up will be given 20 lakhs’, the cricketer-turned-politician was quoted by ANI.