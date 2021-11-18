Security forces kill at least 15 people in anti-coup protests in Sudan, medics say

Thousands of Sudanese went to the streets on Wednesday, the worst day in a month of rallies against military rule, with security forces killing at least 15 people and wounding several, medics reported.

Protesters demanding a full handover to civilian authorities and the trial of the coup leaders, who marched across the capital city, Khartoum and the cities of Bahri and Omdurman on October 25.

Witnesses reported that security personnel used live bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds in all three locations and mobile phone communications were disrupted. The state television reported that the protestors and police officers were injured in the event.