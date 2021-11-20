Randeep shares video of 6 tigers walking together, IFS officer calls it ‘incredible’

The Internet has been astonished by the uncommon sight of six tigers strolling together. Actor Randeep Hooda shared a video of a bunch of tigers going down an uneven road in a forest on Twitter. The undated footage was apparently shot in Nagpur, Maharashtra, at the Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary.

Two individuals can be heard conversing off-camera as the tigers approach them in the footage. A car approaches the large cats from behind a few seconds into the video. One of the tigers flees into the jungle after noticing the car, but the others continue going.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, actor Randeep Hooda wrote on Friday: ‘Chappar phad ke’ – a Hindi expression that refers to a great amount of anything that isn’t expected. According to the actor, he received the clip over WhatsApp.

Chappar Phad ke .. Umrer – karhandla VC : WA forward pic.twitter.com/qrQUb4Jk5P — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

Tigers are solitary creatures that do not form packs, making the sighting all the more unusual, as senior Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey pointed out in his comment to the video. ‘This is something really interesting happening’, he wrote on Twitter.

‘In the recent past we saw groups of 5 tigers in Panna, Pench and Dudhwa and now 6 tigers together is something really incredible’, the IFS officer wrote.

This is something really interesting happening. In the recent past we saw groups of 5 tigers in Panna, Pench and Dudhwa and now 6 tigers together is something really incredible. ? ? ? ? ? ? https://t.co/HaLo4sSJAy — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) November 19, 2021

Other Twitter users were astounded by the video, which has amassed thousands of views on the social media network.

Tigers, with the exception of moms and their offspring, are solitary by nature. Adult tigers do not establish family groups and live primarily solitary lives, but when they come into touch with other tigers, they will socialise with them.