All work-linked deaths not reported by Qatar, says ILO

The International Labour Organization (ILO) claimed on Friday that Qatar is not appropriately investigating and reporting worker deaths, including unexplained deaths among otherwise healthy workers.

In the run-up to hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup in November, the small but wealthy Gulf state, whose foreigners make up the bulk of the population, has been criticised for working conditions.

According to the ILO, 50 workers died and more than 500 were severely injured in government-run trauma centres and ambulances in 2020.

According to the ILO, the statistics may be higher because not all work-related deaths are classified as such, including unexplained deaths among healthy workers and heat-related deaths.

In February, the Guardian newspaper reported that 6,500 South Asian migrants had died in Qatar since 2010.

In recent years, Qatar has implemented a number of labour changes, including stricter laws to protect workers from the heat and an increase in the minimum pay.