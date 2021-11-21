Apple recalls iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Dubai: Apple has recalled some of its iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices in the UAE. The phones manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 were recalled due a sound issue.

The company said that if the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver while making or receiving calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple showroom or an Apple authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.

Apple said the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not part of the service campaign. Apple currently operates two stores in Dubai in Dubai Mall and The Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.