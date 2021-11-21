Motorola to launch 3 new classy smartphones

Motorola is all set to launch three new smartphones in the near future. Through official-looking renders, some possible details of smartphones called Motorola Milan, Motorola Rogue, and Motorola Austin have leaked online. However, the specific launch date of these devices has yet to be determined. The Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto Edge 30 Ultra are rumoured to be codenamed Milan and Rogue, respectively. Motorola Austin is yet to be given a marketing name. According to the renderings, the Moto G Stylus will include support for a stylus as well as a dedicated slot.

The renders of the aforementioned Motorola devices have been provided by 91Mobiles. The Moto G Stylus (2022) is the first of three smartphone renders shared by the website. According to the source, the smartphone is internally codenamed ‘Milan’ and has the model number XT2211DL. As previously stated, the smartphone is expected to include stylus functionality and a dedicated slot. The Moto Note app should also come preloaded on the Moto G Stylus (2022). A black smartphone with a gradient finish is depicted in the renders.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) will have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, according to the renders. Thin bezels and a thick chin characterise the display. A fingerprint scanner is reported to be built in the power button, as well as the volume rocker, on the smartphone’s right spine. On the back panel of the Motorola smartphone is a rectangular camera module with three sensors and a flash. The inscription on the module suggests a primary sensor with a resolution of 50 megapixels. A stylus is also seen in the renders, although its slot is not visible.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to be the subject of the second smartphone renders provided by 91Mobiles. Its internal codename is rumoured to be ‘Rogue.’ Its renders show a triple back camera, a flash, and a microphone all placed in a distinctive circular module. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra appears to be made of metal with glass panels on both sides. A volume rocker and a power button are reported to be on the smartphone’s right side. The Motorola smartphone has a flat display on the front with a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera.

The Motorola smartphone internally dubbed ‘Austin’ is the final smartphone on the list. The smartphone’s retail name is yet to be confirmed. Based on its design, it is classified as a budget or mid-range product. The Motorola Austin is depicted with a triple back camera configuration and a rectangular flash module. The smartphone’s engraving hints that it will have a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone’s flat display is believed to contain a central hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera as well as a hefty chin. The Motorola Austin is depicted in a Blue colour scheme.