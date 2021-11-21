Unbelievable, but true! Man found alive after being in mortuary freezer for 7 hours!

Moradabad: A 40-year-old man, who was kept in a mortuary freezer for almost seven hours, came out alive, on Saturday. The man has been identified as Srikesh kumar, an electrician, and his condition is now said to be stable.

Srikesh Kumar was rushed to the district hospital on Thursday night after being hit by a speeding motorbike, and the doctors declared him dead. The hospital staff put the body in the freezer the following day. Almost seven hours later, when a ‘panchnama’ or document signed by the family members was to be filed after agreeing to the autopsy, the victim’s sister-in-law Madhu Bala noticed signs of movement.

A video of Bala went viral, where she can be heard saying: ‘He’s not at all dead. How did this happen? Look, he wants to say something, he is breathing’.

‘The emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3 a.m and there was no heartbeat. He had examined the man multiple times. Thereafter, he was declared dead but, in the morning, a police team and his family found him alive. A probe has been ordered. Our priority is now to save his life’, Moradabad’s chief medical superintendent Dr Shiv Singh was quoted by IANS. He added that it was one of those ‘rarest of rare cases’, and cannot be called ‘negligence’.

Kumar is now under treatment at a health centre in Meerut and his condition has improved. ‘He is yet to regain consciousness, We will lodge a complaint against the doctors for negligence as they almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer’, his sister-in-law said.