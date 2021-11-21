Volkswagen announces launching date of Tiguan facelift: Know the features and price

New Delhi: German carmakers, Volkswagen has announced that it will launch its new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Tiguan facelift on December 7 in India.

The SUV is powered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The engine is capable of producing 187 bhp power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard and will get 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Other features include panoramic sunroof, leather seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, three-zone climate control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat and more. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill start and descent assist, a tire pressure monitor, ISOFIX anchors and a Driver Alert System.

The SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 26 lakh to Rs 29 lakh.