Boris Johnson stutters in the midst of his speech as he narrates about Pippa the Pig; Watch viral video

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was found briefly lost for words on Monday when he found that he had missed the part of his speech from among his reference papers. The glitch occurred before regaling business leaders with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. Searching through his notes, Johnson repeatedly sighed, said ‘blast it’ and muttered ‘forgive me’ as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry in Port of Tyne, northern England.

The British PM recovered, talking about technology ‘unicorns’ and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children’s animated TV show about an exuberant pink pig and her friends and family. ‘Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools’, Johnson told the business executives.

"Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place" Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he learned about "the power of UK creativity" by going to Peppa Pig World Read today's top stories: https://t.co/4ozTbgvoxl pic.twitter.com/cCXw3JdYFX — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2021

Johnson also asked the audience of business executives who had been to the theme park in Hampshire, southern England, which is said to be the world’s largest Peppa Pig World and ‘perfect for toddlers’. He expressed his surprise towards those who haven’t been to the park yet. ‘Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?’ he added.

In the speech, Johnson told business leaders about what he terms the green industrial revolution. He also said that the job of government should sometimes be to ‘get out of your hair’ and ensure less regulation and taxation.