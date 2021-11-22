Country to allow entry of fully vaccinated foreigners from December

Sydney: Australian government has decided to relax the ban on entry of foreigners. The government announced that fully vaccinated foreigners will be allowed to enter the country from December.

In the first phase, fully vaccinated skilled migrants and international students, as well as Japan and South Korean citizens, will be allowed entry from December 1,2021.

Under the relaxed rules, eligible visa holders will be allowed to return to Australia without needing a special exemption. This includes, skilled workers and students, refugees, humanitarians, temporary and provisional visa holders. They must submit a negative Covid-19 test taken three days before their departure.