Taliban bans women in films, drama and TV shows

Kabul: The Taliban has ordered to stop showing dramas and TV shows featuring women actors. The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Afghanistan has issued the order. The Ministry said that all women including television journalists must wear Islamic hijabs while presenting the news.

The Ministry also instructed that films and dramas should not contain any female actors. The Taliban claimed that the new orders were issued for the reason of countering propagation of immorality and airing of videos that are against the principles of Sharia.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice is responsible for the worst abuses against women during the Taliban’ rule in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.